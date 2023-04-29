Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,381 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

