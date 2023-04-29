Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 960 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 811,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 773,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after buying an additional 116,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.37. 4,094,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 944.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,949. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

