Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $54.65 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $369.45. 1,878,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $370.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

