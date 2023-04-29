Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $185,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alibaba Group

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.