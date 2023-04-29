GYEN Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.67 million and approximately $181,394.97 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

