GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.32 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $981.25 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003749 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.