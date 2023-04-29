GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.55) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,729.24). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.57), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($530,692.04). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,729.24). Insiders acquired a total of 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

