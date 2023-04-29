GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.61) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.55) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.11) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.65).

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.07.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,729.24). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.57), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($530,692.04). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,729.24). Insiders acquired a total of 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

