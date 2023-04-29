Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

NYSE PAC opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

