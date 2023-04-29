Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
NYSE PAC opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
