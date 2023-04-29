Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 284,619 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.69. 359,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,385. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

