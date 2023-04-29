Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of GAMC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,989,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,184,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244,543 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Golden Arrow Merger Company Profile

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

