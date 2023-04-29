Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $30,655,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 573,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400,544 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 374,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

