Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $138,368.87 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

