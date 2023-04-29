GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Update

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE GMS traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $58.06. 207,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,963. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

