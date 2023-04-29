Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) vs. OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) Head to Head Comparison

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Global Internet of People’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A Global Internet of People $7.41 million 9.16 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OmniComm Systems and Global Internet of People, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility & Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Global Internet of People’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Internet of People beats OmniComm Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

