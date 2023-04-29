Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,063,543,790,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

