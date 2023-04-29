Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

