Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,709,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.