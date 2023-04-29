Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE G traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 703,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

