General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.