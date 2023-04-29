GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of GEE Group worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in GEE Group by 597.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. 962,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,213. GEE Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GEE Group Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

