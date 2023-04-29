GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the March 31st total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 138,664,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,293,656. GBT Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

