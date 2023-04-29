Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 8,591 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.05. 2,227,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.