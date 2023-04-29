Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $76.00. 10,718,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

