Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $25.21 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $221.46. 1,345,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average of $233.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.