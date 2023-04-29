FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ILMN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.56. 1,022,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,028. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
