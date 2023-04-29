FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.56. 1,022,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,028. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

