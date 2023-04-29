FourThought Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 222,828 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,806,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,345,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

