FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,005,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.