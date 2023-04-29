Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOBIF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,157. Fobi AI has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

