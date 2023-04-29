FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $39.80. 5,300,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

