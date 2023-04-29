First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 163.6% in April

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. 4,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in First US Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in First US Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

