First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $101.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

