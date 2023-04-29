First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Down 51.9% in April

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

