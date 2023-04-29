First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
