First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

