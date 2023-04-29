First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 418.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

