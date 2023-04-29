First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 208.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 13,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,016. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

