First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 174,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.