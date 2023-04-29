First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FCA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

