First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 43.3 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 676.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

