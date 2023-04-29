First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 4,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (FREVS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.