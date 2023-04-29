First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFWM. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 422,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

