FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) & Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Critical Comparison

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Duos Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 3.75 -$4.94 million ($0.17) -10.24 Duos Technologies Group $15.01 million 1.90 -$6.86 million ($1.11) -3.59

FingerMotion has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FingerMotion and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -26.19% -121.29% -54.24% Duos Technologies Group -45.73% -204.65% -48.28%

Volatility & Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FingerMotion and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duos Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Summary

FingerMotion beats Duos Technologies Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

