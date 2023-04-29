Financial Architects Inc Purchases 118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

