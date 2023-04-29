Financial Architects Inc Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURGet Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

