Financial Architects Inc Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

