Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $449,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

