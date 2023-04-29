Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.76-$6.06 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE FIS traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

