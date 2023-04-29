Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

