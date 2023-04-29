Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,621,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18,328.4% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 835,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

