Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

