Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,190,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,374,000.

SPDW stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

