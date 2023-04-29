Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 33.0% in April

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of DUO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,133. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.